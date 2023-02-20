Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has been commended for his decision to distribute palliatives to vulnerable Lagosians who are going through hardship.

Guests on Journalists Hangout on Sunday gave the commendation while responding to the steps taken by State Governments to the hardship occasioned by the poor implementation of the Naira Redesign and Currency Swap Policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun while laying the groundwork for the discussion made references to instances where people have had to go through untold stress just so they can accomplish their daily activities including one of a Detergent Seller who had to exchange Soap for food from a food Seller so he can get food to eat.

He also gave the example of another person who had to trek from somewhere in Ogba to Ikeja because the Transporter who refused to take the Old Note.

In his response, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, expressed his surprise at the failure of some governors to speak out especially even one who he said is on the ballot as a Vice Presidential Candidate where his State has witnessed a very bloody protest over the ongoing cash crunch.

He slammed them for their fixation on Politics to the detriment of everything including the welfare of the people.

He described Governors who have kept quiet and behaved like the proverbial Ostrich on the matter as the enemies of the People for condoning the assault on people who strive daily to make ends meet.

He commended the Press Statement credited to Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Mike Ozekhome, in reaction to the ongoing hardship.

He added that the Senior Lawyer made a lot of sense in telling the President to reverse course and Obey the ruling of the Supreme Court on the matter.

According to Kolade-Otitoju, Nigerians will now know who truly loves them among their governors, commending governors like Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Others who have stood up to be counted on the side of the people who strive daily for sustenance.

Anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun in his intervention added that Nigerians from all works of life should all come together to fight the poorly implemented Policy but those who want to be politically correct are standing as betrayers of the People.

For his part, Mayor Akinpelu, said the Lagos State Governor should be commended for his decision to distribute Palliatives to vulnerable people in the Society.

He said the decision is in keeping with the primary duty of government which is the welfare of the people.

He said the decision will help those whose daily activity and survival is based on being able to access cash and get involved in cash based transaction.

He urged Other governors to get involved and find a way to alleviate the suffering of their people in this very difficult and challenging time.

Kolade-Otitoju while joining the conversation said it is laughable that those defending the policy still insist that it has helped in reducing kidnapping and Other Crimes when the scourge is going on at the same rate.

KADUNA GOV’T. DIRECTS AGENCIES, DEPT. TO ACCEPT OLD NOTES

The Kaduna State Government has directed all its ministries, agencies and departments to continue accepting payments in all denominations of the old and new naira notes.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the directive was in compliance with a subsisting Supreme Court oder, which allows continuous use of all the old naira notes.

The state government also warned against breakdown of law and order, reiterating that any form of protest or demonstration is prohibited.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the Kaduna State Government received credible intelligence reports of plans by various groups to deliberately disrupt public peace by organising street protests.

He reminded citizens that such protests remain strictly prohibited and called on them to remain law abiding.