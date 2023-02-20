The Comptroller-General of Immigrations has called on personnel of the service especially those in critical areas to ensure non-Nigerians do not vote in the upcoming elections.

Isah Idris says field operatives of the service should work with other security and law enforcement agencies to deliver a credible election.

The CGI made the remarks during the decoration ceremony of 64 newly promoted officers of the service.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

2003 ELECTION:2.7 MILLION ELIGIBLE VOTERS TO PARTICIPATE IN BENUE ELECTION

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says it is not prepared for electronic mode of voting even though the law now allows for it, but will only accredit voters electronically during the forthcoming general elections.

Benue Resident Electoral Commissioner Sam Egwu made this known at a stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, He further explained that the bimodal verification and accreditation machine is not a voting machine.

Sam Egwu confirmed that a total of 2.7 million voters in the state are expected to participate in the exercise.

It is just a few days to the general election, critical stakeholders comprising traditional and religious leaders, CSOs, party candidates, and their leaders as well as opinion leaders have converge here in Makurdi, at the instance of the independent national electoral commission.

The Resident electoral commissioner sets the tone for deliberations by revealing statistics of registered voters, and also disclosed the number of polling units without registered voters.

He also talked about what is expected from the political actors and voters during the exercise.

The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom commended the the engagement between INEC and relevant stakeholders in the political space, and pledged his commitment to ensure a peaceful process.

Again Governor Ortom used the platform to speak on the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes insisting that it is the worst policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

According to the electoral umpire 10 polling units in five local government areas of the state are without registered voters, but so far, the Commission says it is ready to conduct a credible, free, fair and transparent election.

2023: Be Thorough, Deliberate In Your Choice Of Leadership, Says Olu of Warri

Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

The Warri Monarch who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call For Peace And Participation In The General Elections” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes does matter.

He said that the 2023 general elections have presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial for all.

The Monarch however noted that the only way this could be achieved is for the people, especially the youths, to come out enmass to cast their votes for the right persons.

The Warri King however appealed to the people to eschew violence and be orderly as they go about to exercise their franchise on the days of the elections.

While he appealed to the Victors to be magnanimous in victory, he also appealed to those who will lost out to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and forge a common front in piloting the affairs of the country.

According to him, “Do all you can by cooperating with law enforcement officers and INEC officials to make polling centres conducive, peaceful, and orderly.

Meanwhile, Olu Atuwatse III called on Nigerians to be united and maintain peaceful disposition in the face of the seemingly challenges they are faced with presently.

