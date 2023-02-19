Both communities leaders and political leaders of Ndigbo in Lagos State have pledged their total support for the aspirations of All Progressives Congress, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2023 general election.

The Igbo in the state under various communities groups and political groups, including Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State chapter, from the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas declared their support for the ruling party and its candidates.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, who the apex leader of Ndigbo in APC and his deputy, Jude Idumogu, led others prominent Igbo leaders in the state to pledge their support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu at a special event held at the secretariat of the party’s Independent Campaign Group.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo in state, Igbokwe said APC is their party and their loyalty and commitment are to the party.

He said the forthcoming poll is a pay back time for Tinubu by the Igbo in the state, urging them to reciprocate the kind gesture with massive vote.

The deputy apex political leader of Igbo in the state, Idumogu said that Tinubu remained the most experienced of all the presidential candidates.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has just stumbled on a rogue website, www. Igbotimesmagazine.online, out to disseminate false and malicious news and information about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

In its latest false news, the site claimed that some EFCC operatives, on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari raided the “underground home” of Tinubu. It claimed that N400 billion of the new notes was recovered from there. The story, which notably lacked the essential “when, where and how” ingredients of any news story, went viral.

The EFCC has since issued a formal statement on the purported raid by its men as a fake story the public should disregard.

The dubious website, in its fake story, claimed investigations are still ongoing as to which bank manager made such money available to Tinubu, it then admitted its own absurdity when it wrote that “the money recovered in Tinubu’s “underground house” is equivalent of “the entire money printed for the whole Nigeria” by the CBN.

So, if Tinubu alone has all the money printed by Godwin Emefiele’s CBN, how do you account for the billions distributed by the apex bank to all the banks, including operators of POS?

The site, which on Twitter and Facebook appears to have links with the Labour Party, went further, in another post, to claim that President Muhammadu has ordered the arrest of the bank manager that made the phantom money available to the APC candidate.

In a previous post two weeks ago, the site had claimed that ‘an angry mob blocked N3 billion of new notes heading to Tinubu’s house’.

Other fake news on the site included one that claimed the Federal Government planned to borrow money from kidnappers in Kaduna because they have more money than our country.

It credited the misleading news to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

We want to warn Nigerians to be wary of every piece of news emanating from the site, and its social media handles.

There will be many of such sites as some candidates become desperate to win at all costs, in fulfilment of some rogue and rigged opinion polls by ANAP Foundation and Nextier, shunning all decent norms and rules.

The igbotimesmagazine.online, with its affiliated social media handles exists for no good of our country.

It is out to misinform and mislead our people and disseminate malicious information on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the run up to the 25 February election, which the opposition candidates, including Peter Obi of Labour Party, are bound to lose.

We are not surprised that the opposition has embarked on sponsoring a website and social media handles, whose owners are unknown and which lacks physical address or even an email.

We urge the authorities to fish out the people behind the site, that is recklessly dishing out fake news, before more damage is done to our polity.

EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has described as untrue stories flying around online about a purported raid of the home of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress where a humongous sum of N400 Billion was allegedly discovered.

The Commission in a Statement signed by its Spokesman Wilson Uwujaren on Sunday said the alleged raid never happened and that it did not discover any sum describing the sum as humongous.

Read Full Statement Bellow ..

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.