Nigeria, Isreal, Japan partner on assemblage of electric motorbikes

The Federal Government has entered into a partnership with Israeli and Japanese companies to start manufacturing and assembling electric, green and environmental friendly motorbikes which will be launched by first quarter of 2023.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) announced the collaboration with Israeli, Japanese, and Nigerian companies in Abuja.

Statistics available show that as at 2014, Nigeria had over 8 million registered commercial motorbikes, making it one of the most common mode of transportation in Nigeria

But with incessant fatal accidents and the high rate of insecurity in the country, many states have announced a ban on motorbikes in major cities across the country

The group, made up of about 6 Nigerian, Israeli and Japanese companies are set to begin the assembling of electric motorcycles and tricycles using the Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria (PAN) facility in Kaduna State

According to them, this new project will address most of the concerns raised on motorbikes, especially on insecurity.

Most importantly, the organisation is convinced that the project would solve unemployment since it will improve the country’s earnings because Nigeria will serve as the region’s distribution hub and offer Nigerians a variety of multifaceted employment options.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is also hoping the project will help address importation of motorbikes which is hwving an adverse effect on the Naira

The rising cost of fuel and the environmental impact particularly makes this new project viable for Nigeria and Nigerians

Chairman, PAN Nigeria Limited, Hon. Wadada Aliyu, described the initiative as historic and a starting point for technological evolution in Nigeria.

“This is historic because Nigeria is conforming with the order of the day which is green environment and memorable because NASENI has set the ball rolling.

“This synergy between Israeli, Japan, NASENI and PAN as a facility where the assembling will be done, I think the sky will be a starting point of technological evolution in Nigeria,” Aliyu said.