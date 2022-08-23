Military Mops up Illegal Weapons in South South

The military has warned all persons who are in possession of illegal firearms to immediately turn them in voluntarily or face the consequences.

Authorities of Operation Delta Safe issued the warning at the Army 6-Dvivision Headquarters in Port Harcourt where a large cache of weapons

recovered from non-state actors was displayed.

In March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that anyone, apart than a security agent, sighted bearing an Ak-47 rifle should be shot on sight.

That directive was in response to this, an alarming number of small arms and light weapons in circulation in the country.

These are some of the weapons intercepted by the Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South region.

In total, the operation has recovered more than 3000 illegal firearms in the last six years.

For the average Nigerian, insecurity has also worsened within the same period and more needs to be done.

But the military in collaboration with other security agencies in operation delta safe say they are stepping up the momentum in

implementing the presidential directive.

2 months after that shoot-on-sight order, the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons was established in May 2021.

But due to the persistence of the problems caused by the proliferation of these weapons, an important question is, what the center is doing about cutting the supply chain.

Operation Delta Safe handed over the weapons to the center that now has the responsibility of ensuring that they are destroyed rather than finding their way back into the illicit arms market.

The move by the Military and Other Security agencies is against the backdrop of rising insecurity and the proliferation of Illegal Small Arms and Other caliber of weapons.

It is also a necessary due to the unprecedented level of Crude Oil Theft in the Niger Delta.