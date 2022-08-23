President Buhari calls for more Cooperation with India

President Buhari says Nigeria and India must continue to build on the longstanding relationship, to the benefit of both countries.

He said the evidence of the cordial relationship between the two countries is the establishment of the Nigerian Defence Academy by Indians and the strong economic ties shared politically, economically and in the area of security.

President Buhari recalled his visit to India in 1973, he described it as a good experience that contributed to his success in the military.

The President said this when he welcomed the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs at State House, the minister is in Nigeria to participate in the Nigeria-India Business council.

The Visiting Minister from India Vellamvelly Muraleedharan says President Buhari is a worthy alumnus of India’s Defence Services College, and gave strong assurance that his country is willing to partner with Nigeria towards the success of the 2023 general elections.