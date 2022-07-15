Photos: Security forces embark on show of force ahead Osun poll

A team of Joint security operatives on Friday embarked on show of force across major cities and towns in Osun state ahead of the Saturday governorship election.

A total of fifteen political parties are jostling to produce the next governor of the state after the expiration of the first tenure of the incumbent governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Speaking after the display, the Commissioner of Police in the state said his men are battle ready to ensure a free, fair and peaceful conduct during and after the election.

He however warned men and officers to conduct themselves professionally and desist from d=meddling in political activities during and after the poll.

