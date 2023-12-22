A resolution to enhance humanitarian aid to prevent the threat of famine was scheduled to be voted on by the U.N. Security Council on Friday, but Israeli forces signaled they were expanding their ground attack with a fresh push into central Gaza.

There have been reports of airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and fighting throughout the Palestinian enclave as prospects for an impending breakthrough in negotiations this week in Egypt to persuade warring Israel and Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire have diminished.

Residents of Al-Bureij, in central Gaza, were given an order by Israel’s military on Friday to relocate immediately southward, signaling a shift in the ground assault’s focus from the north of the Strip to the south.

However, the soaring death toll during the Israeli military campaign of retaliation has drawn increasing international criticism, even from staunch ally the United States.

In its latest update on casualties, Gaza’s Health Ministry said 20,057 Palestinians had been killed and 53,320 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7.

“After more than two months of the war, Israel’s indiscriminate strikes on Gaza have turned the north of the Strip into a pile of rubble,” medical charity MSF said in a post on X. “In Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, south Gaza, the dead and wounded continue to arrive almost every day… Nowhere is safe.”