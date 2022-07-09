AfBA condemns killing of migrants transiting from Morocco to Spain

The African Bar Association has condemned the alleged killing of 23 African migrants transiting from Morocco to Spain through the Spanish island of Melilla.

In a statement, AfBA President Hannibal Uwaifo described the killing as an unspeakable atrocity.

He called for severe measures against the individuals who caused their deaths.

The migrants were allegedly killed as 2,000 people attempted to enter Spain by climbing a metal line barricade that surrounded Melilla.

According to the NBA Chairman, they were qualified for protection under International Humanitarian Law.

Mr. Uwaifo said “the African Bar Association will file a proper appeal against Morocco’s Prime Minister to the International Criminal Court, the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, and other critical multilateral foundations.”

The Association is also asking the European Union and African partners to earnestly and sufficiently address the situation.

