Morocco, together with Spain and Portugal, has been named as co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup in a historic decision.

Many have applauded the decision as a vindication for Morocco, which has previously made five unsuccessful bids to host the prestigious football tournament.

FIFA, the world football governing body, said on Thursday that the 2030 World Cup will be contested in six countries across three continents.

It has been a difficult journey for the North African nation to win the privilege to host the World Cup in 2030. Previous bids by the country in 1994, 1998, 2006, and 2026 were unsuccessful.

Notably, a unified bid by North American nations prevented Morocco from hosting the event in 2026. The country also competed for the right to host the 2010 World Cup, which ultimately went to South Africa.

Morocco expects that this victory would not only boost the country’s football status, but also its diplomatic ties, especially alliance with Spain.

The opening matches in South America are to mark the World Cup’s centenary, as it will be 100 years since the inaugural tournament in Montevideo.

The decision would be ratified at a FIFA congress next year.

FIFA also confirmed only bids from countries from the Asian Football Confederation and the Oceania Football Confederation will be considered for the 2034 finals.

The 2030 World Cup will be a watershed moment for Morocco, signaling a triumphant return from previous disappointments. As the country prepares to co-host the prestigious competition, it serves as a model of perseverance and determination.