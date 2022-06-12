US House Reps passes gun control bill

The United States House of Representatives have passed a comprehensive gun control bill that would raise the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles and prohibit the sale of high-capacity magazines following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas,

The bill has a slim chance of becoming law, as lawmakers in the upper chamber of Congress continue to debate more modest proposals. The House vote, on the other hand, will give Democrats a chance to show how they feel about gun control policies to American voters.

Members of Congress voted on Wednesday night after hearing heartbreaking testimony from shooting victims and family members, including 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who described the horrific scenes of a teen gunman murdering her teacher and classmates at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Efforts by Congress to pass meaningful gun legislation have previously failed, but the recent killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school has prompted renewed calls for action from both parties.

Increased gun storage devices are also included in the House bill, as well as penalties for those who fail to comply with safe storage requirements. It also prohibits the use of “bump stocks” and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.

House of Reps Speaker. Ms. Pelosi stated that the vote in the House would “make history by making progress.” However, given Republicans’ vehement opposition, it’s unclear where the House bill will go after Wednesday’s vote.

Members of Congress have expressed optimism that a deal will be reached by the end of the week, including House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

To pass the Senate and become law, the bill would need the support of at least ten Republicans.