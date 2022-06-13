Police Begin rescue operations in search of abducted Kwara Bishop

The Oyo State Police Command says it has launched a manhunt in search of the abductors of the Bishop of Jebba Diocese Anglican Communion, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Aderogba Adeyinka Oluwaseun.

The Cleric was kidnapped alongside his wife, Mrs Oreofe and his driver by unknown kidnappers at an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Oyo state police command Adewale Osifeso, said the report of the abduction was lodged by one Rev Adekunle Adeluwa at the Atiba Divisional Police headquarters, Oyo.

Narrating how the abduction allegedly took place, the Police spokesperson in a statement said preliminary investigations reveals that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

It was gathered that the suspected abductors could have taken advantage of the issue with the vehicle to carry out the nefarious activity, as it could not be ascertained yet if they were been trailed by their abductors.

TVC News learnt that a source who pleaded anonymity said the abductors have reached out to the family and placed a ransom of N50million before the trio would be released.

The source hinted that a former Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Professor Dapo Asaju was the one contacted by the abductors, but the claims could not be confirmed as at the time of filling this report.

According to the police “All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously been vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the General Public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities.”