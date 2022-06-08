Owo attack: W.H.O pledges support to state govt, cater for victims

The World Health Organisation, has pledged its support to the Ondo State government, towards providing emergency care for survivors of Sunday’s deadly attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

This came after members of the state’s Nigeria Medical Association donated medical supplies to the Federal Medical Centre, where the majority of the victims are being treated.

Two days after the violent incident that disrupted the peace in Owo, Ondo state, reactions are still coming in, and various groups are visiting.

Medical consumables were donated to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo by members of the Nigeria Medical Association in the state to help the victims.

The National Medical Association team, led by its Chairman, and the National Financial Secretary expressed gratitude to health-care personnel for providing proper care to victims of the attack.

The group condemned the attack and urged the government to prosecute the perpetrators.

The outrage that erupted in the aftermath of the attack on Sunday may have abated, but the grief and concern it provoked still remains fresh.

It will be recalled that the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State came under attack from gunmen who first launched a coordinated IED’s attack before shooting at survivors leaving devastation in their wake and the death of no fewer than 20 worshippers.

Hospital officials have called for blood donations from everyone who can as survivors make progress on the path to recovery.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/06/owo-attack-ondo-govt-says-22-dead-52-on-admission/