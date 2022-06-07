Owo Attack: Ondo Govt says 22 dead, 52 on admission

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has disclosed that 80 persons were involved in the last Sunday terror attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo.

Governor Akeredolu said 22 people lost their lives to the horrific attack while 52 survivors are on admission at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, St Louis Hospital, Owo and the Owo General Hospital owned by the Ondo State Government as well as some private hospitals.

The Governor disclosed this on Tuesday during a statewide broadcast.

Mr. Akeredolu said the attack was an attempt to test the will of the people of the State and indeed, the Southwest.

He added that the dastardly act has the brazenly possible consequence of invitation to national anarchy, saying that “Yorubaland, and Owo in particular, have never been conquered before; and it will never happen.”

He, therefore, promised to commit every available resource to hunt down the assailants and make them pay dearly, stressing that the state will never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in its resolve to stamp out criminals.

It will be recalled that the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State came under attack from gunmen who first launch a coordinated IED’s attack before shooting at survivors leaving devastation in their wake and the death of no fewer than 20 worshippers.

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in hsi immediate reaction had condemned the attack describing it as a dastardly act that must not go unpunished.

He vowed that he will leave no stone unturned to ensure the victims of the attack get justice.

This new information though still a very deadly toll has put a lie to the over 50 death toll that has been bandied about.

Police have also promised to ensure justice is done though details of the attack and how it unfolded is still sketchy, the following days will shed more light on what truly happened.