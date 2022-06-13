NFF urges Eaglets not to relax after 4-2 win against Ghana

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has charged the Golden Eaglets not to relax after their 4-2 win against hosts Ghana at this year’s WAFU B U-17 tournament.

Goals from Emmanuel Michael, Precious Williams, Jubril Azeez and Light Ike, secured the win for the Eaglets.

The Eaglets will be back in action on Tuesday, 14th of June, when they will take on Togo and will qualify for the semi-finals with at least a draw.

The two teams that make the final final of the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.