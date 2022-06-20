Mbaka condemns protest over closure of Adoration Ground

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has distanced himself from Sunday’s protest organised by some people presumed to be members of the ministry.

The protest followed suspension of religious activities of the ministry by the Catholic bishop of Enugu, Bishop Calistus Onaga, over Fr Mbaka’s utterances on his alleged stinginess of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections

TVC News earlier reported that hundreds of Adoration members had on Sunday protested at Emene, the suburb of the ministry, over the action of the bishop. Some of the protesters called for the removal of the bishop.

But Mbaka in a statement he personally signed on Monday, dissociated himself from the protest, denying his involvement.

He said he received with obedience the directive issued by the Bishop, Reverend Calistus Onaga,

Mbaka therefore appealed to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united.

He urged them to refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.