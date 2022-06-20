Adoration worshippers protest ban on Mbaka’s ministry in Enugu

Adoration Ministry faithful in Enugu on Sunday embarked on a massive protest with direct verbal attack on the Catholic Bishop, Callistus Onaga for alleged clampdown on the Mbaka’s Ministry.

Worshipers were claimed to be reacting to the Church clampdown and the information that Adoration programs had been suspended till further notice.

Congregants gathered at the Adoration Ground Sunday morning, and launched a major protest against the Bishop.

The allegedly provoked workers were seen shouting anti-Bishop Onaga songs, including “Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Calistus Onaga Must Go.”

They also brandished leaves in solidarity and berated Fr Onaga for limiting activities at the Adoration Ministry.

The Catholic Diocese stopped members from attending the Adoration Ministry, following Mbaka’s recent remarks against Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

An action the Worshipers described as an attack on Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka.