Abductors Of Kaduna Worshippers Demand 100M Naira Ransom

Gunmen who on Sunday, abducted worshippers at a Catholic Church in Kajuru, Kaduna state are demanding at least a hundred million Naira (N100mil) ransom before the kidnapped worshippers would be freed.

Elisha Mari, the traditional leader of Aungwan Fada at Rubu community in Kajuru local council, revealed this to TVC News, when heads of security agencies and a Kaduna government delegation visited the area to assess the situation.

He also revealed that he was among those who were initially kidnapped by the gun wielding terrorists who stormed their villages on over 30 Motorcycles.

He further explained that it took them about two hours before they arrived at the bandits camp where the hostages were kept.

According to him, he was freed because he is the tradition leader but was asked to raise at least 100 million Naira ransom before those in captivity would freed.

Another eyewitness, Bashir Usman, told us that the three persons who were killed made attempts to repel the terrorists.

According to him one women sadly had one of her ear cut off by the gunmen.

The worshippers were abducted from Church Service on Sunday in Kajuru qwhich has beenm one of the epicentres of insecurity plaguing Kaduna State.

Insecurity in Kaduna State has defied all sorts of efforts and steps by the State and Federal Government including the setting up of a special military operation to address the menace which has now morphed into several types including Kidnapping, Banditry, Armed Robbery, Murder and Terrorism.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been a vocal opponent of the activities of the criminal gangs operating in most of the North Western part of the Country including Kaduna State and has gone as far as proposing engaging Mercenaries to help curdb their menace.

He has also been vehemently against the payment of ransom by the State Government and this has led to many such abduction becoming protracted when the State refuses and the families of thevvictims are now left to find a way to secure the release of their loved ones.