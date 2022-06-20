Police arrest 2 bank workers, 4 others over plan to rob bank in Oyo

The Oyo state Police command has paraded six suspects for allegedly planning to attack a new generation bank in the state.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

In a statement made available by the State’s Public Relations Officer Wale Osifeso, the suspects were apprehended through intelligence carried out by the police in the state.

Osifeso noted the suspects were arrested by men of the Nigeria police in their hideout around Odo-Ona along Akala Expressway, Ibadan.

According to him, In a conscious effort to rid Oyo State of unscrupulous and sinister minded elements, The Oyo State Police Command in an intelligence led and purposeful driven operation has identified,tracked and apprehended members of a criminal gang specialized in carrying out well-coordinated robbery attacks on Banks.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that the criminal gang comprising of Abass Azeez ‘m’ 42yrs, Mayowa Kehinde ‘m’ 29yrs contract staff/marketer with a new generation bank, Rildwan Eniola ‘m’ 33yrs, Mistura Akinade ‘f’ 33yrs, Abass Aderoju ‘m’ 41yrs and Akeem Adeniyi ‘m’ 37yrs were all nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Expressway, Ibadan on Monday 13/06/2022 at about 2100hrs after concluding plans to execute a bloody bank robbery attack on another new generation bank within the metropolis at the early hours of Tuesday 14/06/2022.

The statement also revealed that the suspects have all confessed their various involvements in the criminal operations which includes arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of the proposes date of perpetrating the dastardly act.

The Oyo State Police Command called on residents in the state to synergise with the Police by providing timely and credible information valuable in curbing criminality and maintaining the relative tranquility in the state.

Oyo State has witnessed a seeming resurgence of violent crimes in the last few months with the Bullion Van Robbery in the Iwo Road area a few months back the height of it.

Kidnapping, Political Thuggery and attacks and Counter attacks has also been the Order of the day with the State Police command also stepping up its activities to curb the surge.