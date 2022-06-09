Kaduna Confirms killing of 32, burning of houses, Others in Kajuru

The Kaduna state Government has confirmed the burning of houses and killing of 32 locals by bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

But it debunked widespread reports alleging that a helicopter provided air support to the bandits against the locals.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to him, the Nigerian Airforce helicopter was dispatched to the area to engage the terrorists before the arrival of the ground troops.

He further explained that the arrival of the air asset deterred the bandits from further attacks on citizens in the village after they had already killed some locals and razed houses.

Mr Aruwan also revealed that within the last 72 hours, security forces have conducted vigorous operations in that area and are on the trail of wounded terrorist.

Reports earlier in the day had indicated that Residents of four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state have reportedly deserted their villages, after a terrorist attack which left at least 32 people killed while several others are still reportedly missing.

The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday and the affected communities include Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori all in Kajuru Local council.

The National chairman of the Adara Development Association, Awemi Maisamari, confirmed the incident in a press statement.

He explained that dozens of heavily armed bandits who stormed the villages on motorcycles, opened fire on the villagers in an operation he claims lasted for more than 4 hours.

According to him, the bandits were also supported by a helicopter who shot at fleeing locals from the air.

The chairman also revealed that several houses including a church was razed by the terrorists.

Some security authorities however explain that military engaged the bandits both on ground and in the air, forcing them to retreat.