Terrorists kill two, raze church, several houses in Kajuru LGA

At least two people have been reportedly killed by armed terrorist in a latest attack on another Kaduna community.

It was gathered that terrorists on Friday invaded Katura community at Tantatu ward in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State shooting sporadically.

The Kaduna government and Police authorities are however yet to confirm the incident but locals within the community confirmed that at least 17 houses and a church were also razed by the terrorists.

As at the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of Head of Kutura community is yet to be known as the locals fear he might have been abducted by the bandits.