Gunmen Kidnap Military Officer’s Wife, Six Others In Kaduna

Armed bandits have allegedly kidnapped the wife of a military officer and six others after attacking some houses at the New Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

The incident, according to residents, started around 11 pm and lasted for about an hour before security operatives repelled the gunmen.

sources from the area say at least seven persons were abducted including the wife of a military officer.

The attackers were suspected to have targeted big houses in their abduction mission.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident to journalists noting that, efforts are on to rescue those kidnapped.

He further explained that, men of the Millennium City Police Division received the distress call on time, however the troops were misled to another location by the sounds of gunshots from the bandits.

According to him, the bandits had escaped with the victims before the troops finally got the real location.