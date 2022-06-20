Grasshoppers sacks Seyi Olofinjana as sporting director

Switzerland top division side Grasshoppers have announced the sacking of former Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana as the sporting director of the club.

The club said the decision to sack Olofinjana was made after conversations were held with the former Nigeria international. They also parted ways with the club’s Managing Director Jimmy Berisha.

Grasshoppers finished 8th in the Swiss elite league last season and the decision to shake up the management of the club had been in the offing.

The club president was quoted as saying the Club has a great legacy and ambitious visions and must aim to continuously advance and challenge themselves on a regular basis