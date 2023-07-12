Former Nigerian International and Former Chelsea Sporting Director, Michael Emenalo, has agreed a deal in principle to become the Saudi Pro League’s first Director of Football.

According to Sky Sports News the move to hire Emenalo is to centralise the league’s recruitment process to ensure it continues to bring in some of the best players in the world to the League.

Emenalo in his six years at Chelsea between 2011 and 2017, played a huge role in bringing in highly talented players like Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Mohamed Salah ad Kevin De Bruyne.

A formal announcement of his new position as the Sporting Director of the Saudi Pro League is expected soon.