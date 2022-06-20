NPFL games league day34 ends with home sides emerging victorious

The Nigerian professional football league games on match day 34 ended with the home sides emerging victorious.

Relegation threatened MFM football team beat Enyimba 2-1, Remo Stars beat visiting Lobi Stars 3-1. At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, it was Dakkada fc who ran away winners witha 3-1 win over Akwa United.

In the other games,Wikki Tourists played out 1-1 draw with Shooting Stars while Sunshine Stars lost 1-0 to Kwara United .

This is how the table stands after match day 34,Rivers United are leading the pack with 71 points. Plateau United are second on the log with 61 points. Remo Stars are third with with 53 points .Enugu Rangers occupy the fourth position with 52 points while Kwara United complete the top five with 52 points.