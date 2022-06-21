Governor Oyetola continues campaign in Boripe, Irepodun LG’s

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has reassured the people of Osun state that he will not renege on his campaign promises when elected to office for another term of Four https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#years.

The Governor was addressing party faithful in his hometown, Iragbiji in continuation of his campaign tour to Boripe and Ifelodun local government areas of the state.

The Governorship campaign resumes for the week and this time around, it’s the hometown of the Governor, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government.

Thousands of members trooped out to receive him.

His first port of call was the palace of Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi.

From there, the campaign train moved to Saint Peter’s Primary School field where people had converged.

Here, the Governor reassures them of his comittement to their welfare.

He says APC’s victory in Ekiti state is a clear demonstration of the popularity and acceptance of the party among the people.

Some party leaders in the area said they are convinced that members are united and committed to supporting the governor’s ambition.

The campaign train later proceeded to the Palace of Akirun of Ikirun to meet traditional rulers in the local Government before the campaign was rounded off at Holy Trinity School, Oke-Afo, Ikirun.

Elsewhere, the Director General, APC campaign Council wants EFCC to ensure Moneybagg politicians are not allowed to influence July 16th Governorship election in Osun State

Senator Ajibola Basiru says the party won’t condone any act of violence and attack on his party members by the PDP.

He described the attack on offices of Amotekun and it’s personnel including the field commander by the political thugs as uncalled.

Governor Oyetola who faces re-election in three weeks time will slug it out with his main Challenger in the first election that brought him into office as governor of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, while a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, is contestinmg against the Governor on the Platform of the Labour Party while Yemi Ogunbiyi is also a contender from the Accord Party.