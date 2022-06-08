Ondo Governor Akeredolu urges LG Chairmen to raise Vigilantes

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, has urged Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils in the state to set up community security guards otherwise known as Vigilantes in their respective Council Areas, noting that it will enhance security at the grassroot level.

The Governor added that the Ondo State Securtiy Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corp would assist in the training of the Vigilante for effective security of their respective domain.

Governor Akeredolu spoke while playing host to the Chairmen of Councils in the state who came on a condolence visit to the Governor’s office , Alagbaka, Akure over the last Sunday gunmen attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

The stressed the need for every Local Government to have its vigilante to complement the efforts of the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies in the state

Governor Akeredolu assured the people of the state that his administration would remain undeterred and unwavering in its resolve to fight for justice and equity.

He escribed the Owo attack as a tragic incident beyond any sense of decency and a serious assault on humanity.

Earlier, The ALGON Chairman in the state Mr. Augustine Oloruntogbe condoled the Governor and the people of the state, particularly the people of Owo and the victims on behalf of his colleagues.

He noted with satisfaction the performance of the Governor in all facets of governance particularly in the security sub-sector which had earned the state the peace it has enjoyed before the regrettable incident.

It will be recalled that some gunmen had launched a coordinated IED’s and gun attack on worshippers at the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday killing 38 worshippers according to the Catholic Church though the official death toll stands at 22 and 56 injured from the State Government.

The attack had drwan widespread condemnation from all quarters and has led to the Police, the Federal Government and the Ondo State Governor viowing to bring the perpetrators to book.

This new directive to Chairmen of Local Governments in the State is part of efforts aimed at enhancing the Security architecture of the State.

Owo Terror Attack: ODSG Opens Account For Public Donations

Meanwhile, The Ondo State Government has opened an account to receive further donations from well meaning individuals and corporate bodies who may wish to assist the victims of the terrorist attack in Owo.

The state government appreciates the donations received so far.

Well meaning individuals and corporate bodies willing to assist the victims of the terrorist attack may do so into the following account:

ACCOUNT NAME- ODSG- OWO TERRORIST ATTACK RELIEF FUND.

ACCOUNT NO -1401203148

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has assured that the state government on its part will remain unshaken in committing its resources to the security of lives and property. He noted that efforts are deepened to ensure that the survivors of the attack at various hospitals are given the best medical care.