Enekwechi retains Shot Put title in Benin City

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has set a new 21.25m personal season’s best at the 2022 Nigerian Athletics Championships in Benin City to successfully defend the Shot Put title he first won last year.

The mark is an improvement on his 21.20m season’s best which he set early this month at the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius to successfully defend the Shot Put title he won in 2018.

Enekwechi is among the athletes who have booked automatic tickets to the Oregon World Athletics Championships and has now confirmed his place with the successful defence of his National Shot Put title.

The African Games record holder will be hoping to make history in Oregon as the first Nigerian to make the podium in the event.

He will also be hoping to turn the silver medal he won four years ago in Gold Coast, Australia to gold in Birmingham, United Kingdom when the Commonwealth Games start immediately after the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.