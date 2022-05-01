Oyo govt orientates park managers, transporters on operations, maintenance of bus terminals

The Oyo State government planned a two-day orientation workshop for park managers, transporters, and users of the newly commissioned bus terminals ahead of its operational takeoff as part of its drive to reform the transportation system and enhance the state’s economy.

The orientation program, which took place on Friday, April 29th, 2022 (Ojoo) and Saturday, April 30th, 2022 (Challenge), aimed at orienting all terminal users on how to use the terminals properly and how to conduct themselves, particularly during terminal operation hours.

The purpose of the orientation, according to the General Manager, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYRTMA), who spoke on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, was to educate park managers, transporters, and other terminal users on how to properly manage and operate the terminals.

A representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Mrs Titilope Asiru at the event urged users of the terminals against drug use and misuse while engaging with journalists, emphasizing that drug vendors should not be allowed on the premises of the terminal. She also emphasized that travelers should be closely checked to prevent anyone from attempting to carry incriminating materials into the terminals.

The chairman of Park Management System, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, commonly known as Auxiliary, also emphasized the no-smoking campaign in the terminal.

He stated that a significant amount of money was spent to construct the terminal and that it must be properly maintained, as well as recommending users, particularly drivers, to ensure that their buses are in good working order.

Mr Foluso Olubakinde, the consultant/operation manager for the Ibadan bus terminal, explained that the orientation was necessary because the terminal is a new system to the state’s transportation system, necessitating the need to familiarize users with the terminal’s process and operational plan so that they can grasp the terminal’s concept.

On the collaboration with different agencies, Mr Foluso Olubakinde said, “The governor in his wisdom realised that the facilities though built by the taxpayers’ money and for the public but notwithstanding if it was not properly managed, in a few months from now, the state will not have what to call a terminal again.

He added that while the terminal is intended for interstate travel, intracity travel will be permitted within the terminal.

“The bus terminal’s idea is truly for interstate transport service, but Omo Tuntun, as the new admission to Oyo State’s transportation system, will also be accommodated within the terminal.” “As a result, we will have both intracity and interstate activities in the terminals,” he explained.