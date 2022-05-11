NASU,SSANU present FG with new salary payment platform

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have presented Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, with a new payment platform through which they wish to receive their salaries.

Adamu, on the other hand, has stated that the platform will be subjected to an integrity test by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) before any action is taken.

The University Peculiar Payroll Payment System (U3PS) was presented to the Minister during a meeting with officials from tertiary institution-based unions.

“New ideas are always welcome at the ministry and the government.” “I must also tell you that I am not an expert to know whether this one is workable or better than what is already available or better than what is being proposed by ASUU, but what I do know is that in the end, we probably have to accept the situation,” the Minister said at the event. ”

Mohammed Ibrahim, the SSANU President, also spoke, saying that the platform is designed to function for all stakeholders within the university system.

Ibrahim further stated that the U3PS was formed because the Unions were unable to use the FG’s IPPIS due to irregularities.

Previously, the two unions, along with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had rejected the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Following that, ASUU presented the FG with its own platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which is still being tested for Integrity.

ASUU had accused Prof Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, whose ministry supervises NITDA, of purposefully kicking against UTAS because the union had refused his professorship, which had generated controversy among Nigerians.