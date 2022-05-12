Breaking News

Just In: Buhari begs ASUU to call off strike

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to  the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off strike its industrial action and embrace dialogue with the federal government.

The president also called on University students to be patient with the federal government, urging them not to engage in acts capable of threatening the peace of the country.

Recall that the university teachers extended their warning strike by another 12 weeks following the federal government’s inability to meet with their demands.

