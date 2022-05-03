I have no presidential ambition in 2023, says Senate President

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan says stories about his planned declaration to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress are mere speculations, stating his next big political move would be determined by God.He said what is important now should be to stabilise the country and create an enabling environment for those with political interests to press ahead with their ambitions.

The president of the Senate spoke publicly for the first time about his rumoured presidential aspiration after he joined other residents of the FCT to pay homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He told state house correspondents that the country is still making progress despite setbacks caused by two economic recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a socio-political group, the Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, has begun sensitising Nigerians on why the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group, which held a press briefing at the NBA Hall in Akure, insists Asiwaju Tinubu has the wherewithal to turn around the country’s socio-economic and political challenges.