Death of Baruwa Gas Plant owner will not stop Civil Suit – Stakeholders

The criminal charges against the owner of Fash Oil Limited, Waidi Fashola, popularly known as Larafash who was indicted for the deaths of at least eight persons in a gas explosion at Baruwa, Lagos, has been struck out.



The cause of the sudden death of the defendant is unknown.

The Lagos State Government had charged Mr Fashola before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court, following an explosion at his gas plant, Bestroof, on Cardoso Road, Baruwa Estate, Ipaja on October 8, 2020.

Many houses and shops were also destroyed in the explosion.

During the short court sitting on Monday, defence counsel, Ademola Adeshina, announced appearance for the defendant and informed the judge of his death through a letter to the court, attaching pictures and other documents.

"In the circumstance, we apply that the case be struck out," Adeshina added.

The state counsel, Abike Oluwasanmi, acknowledged the service of the letter and expressed her condolences.

Justice Ogala in response said, “Honestly, we extend our condolences too. The case is struck out.”

The 64-year-old businessman was facing 30 counts and had been on bail.

The charges read in part, “That you, Waidi Fasola, committed an offence on October 8, 2020, around 5.45am at 61b, Cardoso Road, Baruwa, Ipaja, in the Ikeja Judicial Division, when a loaded truck in your company with negligence and unlawful permitting the discharge of LPG (gas) into a tank, led to the deaths of Aderinsoye Olamilekan, Aderinsoye Mowa, Mohammed Abubakar, Abike Oluwasanmi, Evans Udom, Adebowale Aisha, Adeleke Olusola Amos and Adeleke Oluwadarasinmi.”

The prosecution also claimed that the unlawful act of “failure to take precaution against danger” led to severe bodily harm to Adebisi Micheal and Adache Blessings, while causing severe burns to Bose Oyelumade, Nuru Nasir, Ayo Ademisoye, Emmanuel Udom, and bodily injuries to Omorieghe Josephine, severe burns to Usman Yakubu, Ronke Gbele, Mrs Juwon Abiodun, as well as inflicting head lacerations on one Sunday.

Aside from the deaths and bodily injuries, the prosecution equally claimed that the failure of Mr Fashola to take precautions led to the destruction of houses and shops and the destruction of some apartments in the community.

But, The counsel for the families of the victims, Akeem Fadun, while condoling with the Fashola family, said the death would not affect the already filed civil case in court.

He said, “The civil case in court is against the Lagos State Government and Bestroof Limited, and the death of the man will not affect the case in any way. The total number of people that died in the explosion is 10.”

Mr Fadun said the compensation being sought for families of the deceased and those who were injured was about N800m, which he said his law firm would continue to pursue