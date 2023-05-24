The National Union of road transport workers, southwest has decried the level maladministration of its President, Tajudeen Baruwa that led to the suspension of the activities of the union in five out of the six states in the zone.

Stakeholders of the union converged on the southwest Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo to pass ‘a vote of no confidence’ on Tajudeen Baruwa and to also endorse Tajudeen Agbede as the sole candidate in the congress of the union in July.

The southwest Zonal Secretariat of the Union in Osogbo is shut and manned by the armed Policemen on the order of the state Government since 8am on Wednesday.

Three hours after, founding members, leaders and members of the union in the region arrived the Secretariat but were denied access into it.

Their protest is against the incumbent President of the Union, Tajudeen Baruwa whom they alleged of maladministration which has led to suspension of the Union in almost all states of the Zone.

They also accused him of planning to hold an illegal Congress to remain in office beyond July 2023 when his four year term expires.

According to them, efforts made by leaders to ensure he runs the Union in line with the constitution failed.

While throwing their weight behind Tajudeen Agbede as his successor, the union’s founding members say continued stay in office of Tajudeen Baruwa will further damage the Union.

Tajudeen Baruwa succeeded Najimdeen Yasin as the National President of the NURTW in 2019.

