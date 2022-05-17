Alleged blasphemy: Police Declare Prime Suspects in Deborah Emmanuel Kling Wanted

Sokoto state Police Commissioner, Kamaladeen Okunlola said the prime suspects that claimed they killed Deborah Emmanuel, the female students of Shehu Shagari college of Education killed on alleged blasphemy have been declared wanted.

The Sokoto state Police Public Relations Office ASP Sanusi Abubakar revealed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

He said, the Command is using this medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects.

According to him, the command has already deployed all its intelligence and on the lookout for the suspects .

Mr. Abubakar said members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any means of identification to the command or any security outfit in their domain.

He said the command can be reach through its emergency number 07068848035.

Two suspects arraigned in court over the killing of Deborah Emmanuel have been remanded in the custody of one of the correctional facilities around the zone.