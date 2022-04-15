US Govt to approves sale of military equipment worth $997m to Nigeria

The United States State Department has cleared the sale of 12 AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria worth nearly $1bn, after US lawmakers have lifted objections over human rights concerns.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency had announced the sale of the helicopters and related defence systems to the Nigerian military on Thursday.

The sale includes the Bell-made Cobras; 28 General Electric-made T700-401C engines; 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems used to convert unguided missiles into precision-guided missiles; and night vision, targeting and navigation systems.

The case highlights the Biden administration’s attempts to balance human rights concerns in the arms sale process.

Foreign Policy had reported in July that the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee delayed the sale amid concerns Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was drifting toward authoritarianism. The country is facing multiple security challenges, including terrorism.

The sale was also confirmed by EONS Intelligence a Security and Intelligence gathering firm on Twitter.