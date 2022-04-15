NFF appoints Salisu Yusuf as new Super Eagles B coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved the recommendation of its Technical and development committee for the appointment of Salisu Yusuf as Head coach of the Super Eagles B team, also known as the CHAN team.

Salisu will also be in charge of Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles and will be assisted by a plethora of established coaches including Kennedy Boboye, Fatai Osho, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Abubakar Bala and Ike Shorunmu will be the goalkeeper trainer.

In other appointments, Ladan Bosso retains his position as Head coach of the national Under-20 team, the Flying Eagles. He has Fatai Amao, Oladuni Oyekale, and Jolomi Atune as assistants while Baruwa Abideen will be the goalkeeper trainer for the team.

For the cadet category, Nduka Ugbade gets the job as head coach of the national Under-17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

He will be assisted by Ahmad Dankoli, Haruna Ilerika, Yemi Daniel and Nasiru Issah will be goalkeeper trainer.

The NFF also approved that Salisu yusuf, Finidi George and usman Abdallah will work as assistants for whoever is named as Super eagles manager.