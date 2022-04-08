Suspected IPOB members attack Soldiers in Aba, Abia State

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have reportedly attacked an Army patrol van in Aba, the commercial nerve Centre of Abia State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the soldiers were on patrol.

The attackers reportedly laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers and opened fire on them.

The incident occurred at the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The attackers also burnt the patrol van of the soldiers.

But the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

A source within the security circle said the incident occured around 3am.

It was gathered that the incident caused pandemonium with residents of the area in apprehension.