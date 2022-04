The Chairman Senate Committee on Capital Market and Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential race.

Amosun said he will declare for the race on May 5 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

This was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

Amosun is the third APC Senator to join the presidential race.