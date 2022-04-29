Residents Of Zamfara Village Flee Homes over Bandits Attack, Kidnapping

Residents of Magazu and sorounding villages in Tsafe Local Government area of Zamfara State have fled their ancesstoral homes due to incessant attacks by armed bandits and mass abduction of Persons

Some of the Locals were seen stranded by the roadside alongside their children, belongings and livestock

They vow not to return to the community untill the security situation Improves

Magazu Community has been under bandits attack since last Monday leading to the loss of lives and destruction of Properties

Police authorities in Zamfara had last Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Twenty four Persons including women and children to an unidentified destination and are still with their Captors

This Development is coming less than twelve hours after a fresh attack bandits on the villagers

It was also Gathered that residents of the affected Communities laments on the low presence of security operatives to withstand the Bandits

Efforts to speak to the Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu yielded no result as he is not responding to phone calls.

Residents of Magazu and sorounding villages in Tsafe Local Government area of Zamfara State have fled their ancesstoral homes due to incessant attacks by armed bandits and mass abduction of Persons

Some of the Locals were seen stranded by the roadside alongside their children, belongings and livestock

They vow not to return to the community untill the security situation Improves

Magazu Community has been under bandits attack since last Monday leading to the loss of lives and destruction of Properties

Police authorities in Zamfara had last Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Twenty four Persons including women and children to an unidentified destination and are still with their Captors

This Development is coming less than twelve hours after a fresh attack bandits on the villagers

It was also Gathered that residents of the affected Communities laments on the low presence of security operatives to withstand the Bandits

Efforts to speak to the Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu yielded no result as he is not responding to phone calls.