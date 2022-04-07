LASG sets up Parks Management Committee

The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to monitor the operations of all motor parks and garages in the state.

This is in keeping with the government’s commitment that events involving the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) would not jeopardise law and order.

As a result, the government has used its constitutional authority to ensure that no vacuum exists in the parks that could upset the calm of our beloved state. This is a responsibility we owe to all Lagosians and visitors.

Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

22. John Victor Owolabi

23. Saburi Salami

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

25. Odusanya Gbenga

Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation,

Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.