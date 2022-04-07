LASG sets up Parks Management Committee

The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to monitor the operations of all motor parks and garages in the state.
This is in keeping with the government’s commitment that events involving the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) would not jeopardise law and order.
As a result, the government has used its constitutional authority to ensure that no vacuum exists in the parks that could upset the calm of our beloved state. This is a responsibility we owe to all Lagosians and visitors.
Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:
1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer
2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman
3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )
4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)
5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye
6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle
7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu
8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe
9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf
10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu
11. Alh Yinka Hassan
12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye
13. Alh Moshood Omojowa
14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro
15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O
16. Alh Akeem Tijani
17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun
18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan
19. Alh Wasiu Amole
20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde
21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye
22. John Victor Owolabi
23. Saburi Salami
24. Ibrahim Onitiju
25. Odusanya Gbenga
Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation,
Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.
The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.