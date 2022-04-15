Gunmen attack Governor Soludo’s Community, Kill Policeman

Gunmen have reportedly killed one policeman in an invasion of Isuofia community, the home town of Anambra Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.

The incident occurred at the junction leading to the Governor’s house where security operatives erected a post

The idea of building the security post at the junction reportedly angered the hoodlums who stormed the area shooting non- stop, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

Governor Charles Soludo was said to have travelled abroad to have a little rest before the gunmen struck on Friday morning.

Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu has not confirmed the Shooting incident though sources within the Security establishment confirmed it.

The source added that only one policeman was killed by the gunmen and not three as being speculated.