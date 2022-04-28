2023: CD blasts Amaechi, Ngige other ministers over failure to resign

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has frowned at ministers at the federal level who have not resigned their appointments before they commenced campaigns and consultations across the country.

CD wondered why the ministers have not resigned when their counterparts at the states level have already complied.

According to a statement issued by the group’s General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili the action of the ministers is nothing but executive lawlessness.

The group said it is a height of irresponsibility and rascality for Chris Ngige, Rotimi Amaechi and other Federal Ministers to continue with their consultations without recourse to the provisions of electoral law while their states counterparts are already complying.

The statement reads, “It is an executive lawlessness for ministers not to resign before they begin consultations.

This became necessary due to non-compliance with the section 84(12) of the electoral law by the political appointees at the federal level.

“It is appalling that Political appointees at both the state levels, who are seeking elective positions at the 2023 general election, are being forced to resign from office by the state Governors who are complying with the provisions of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 while the federal appointees are still in office.

The group noted that any appointee that feels too big to comply with the laws is not fit to lead the country in whatever capacity.