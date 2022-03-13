US Journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine

An American journalist was killed in Ukraine when he and a colleague came under fire near the capital, Kyiv, according to regional police and a government official,

According to a statement released by the Kyiv police force on Sunday, Russian troops opened fire on the car of Brent Renaud and another journalist in Irpin, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of the capital.

The adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, confirmed the incident.

Juan Arredondo, the other journalist who is being treated at a hospital in an interview said he and Renaud were recording migrants leaving the area when they were shot at as they approached a checkpoint in a car. The driver turned back, but the shooting at them continued.

Russian authorities are yet to respond to the incident.