Tinubu Support Organisation flags off distribution of free JAMB Forms

The Tinubu support organisation has flagged off distribution of free JAMB forms to 5,000 candidates across the country under the Bola Tinubu Education Support program.

The group says the intent is to curb youth restiveness by providing educational support to young school leavers.

Lack of opportunities for many youth to further their education beyond secondary school level is also identified as a major cause of the growing number of unemployed youths.

The Tinubu support group believes youth restiveness will be greatly reduced if more young people get access to tertiary education in the country.

This is why it is stepping up to bridge this gap by distributing JAMB registration forms to secondary school leavers across the three Senatorial districts in Niger state.

The national coordinator of the Tinubu support group Abubakar Kuso flagged off the education support program in kontogora in Niger north Senatorial District.

He said out of the 5,000 slots available for the country, Niger state is getting 200 and it will be spread across the senatorial Districts.

The group also promised to give a full university scholarship to the student with the highest jamb score amongst the beneficiaries