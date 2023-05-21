60 students in tertiary institutions and 150 women have benefitted from scholarships and business grant provided by the Bola Tinubu support organisation in Bida emirate of Niger state.

Director General of the organization made the presentation to the beneficiaries at the palace of the emir of Bida.

The Bola Tinubu Support Organization has made a significant impact in the Bida emirate of Niger state.

In a display of support for education and entrepreneurship, the organization awarded scholarships to 60 deserving students and provided business grants to 150 women.

The group has in times past provided various forms of support to students across some local governments councils in Niger state

Leader of the group Abdullahi Kuso says beyond canvassing for votes during elections, there is the need to continue to impact the lives of average Nigerians at the grassroots which is why the group is giving back to the community.

The symbolic presentation of the scholarships and business grants was conducted by the Etsu Nupe His royal highness Yahaya Abubakar

He emphasized the importance of education and women empowerment in the emirate.

The recipients overwhelmed with gratitude, spoke highly of the organization’s generosity and expressed hope that such endeavors continue to empower and uplift communities across the country.

