Governor Godwin Obaseki has sworn in Justice Daniel Okwugbowa as the Chief Justice of Edo State (CJN) in acting capacity.

He charged the Acting Chief Judge to be on his toes, as this appointment comes at a time Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary.

These are friends, relatives, Judges and other members of the judiciary who have converged on the new festival hall of the government house for the occasion of the swearing in of justice Daniel Okwugbowa as the acting chief judge of the state.

Justice Okwugbowa will act pending his clearance as a substantive Chief Justice of Edo State by the state house of Assembly before his name will be forwarded to the national judicial council for confirmation.

The governor thanked the acting chief judge for his contributions to the state and urged members of the judiciary to always do what is right in upholding the constitution of the country .

The acting Chief judge of the state promised to give his best in up holding constitution and fight corruption .

Justice Okwugbowa, is the most senior judge in the state and he is replacing Justice Joe Acha, who attained the mandatory years of retirement.

