Reps tells Army, Police, DSS to combat herders invasion in Edo communities

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Nigerian Army, Police Force, the Department of State Service and the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corp to beef up security operations in Ologbo-Nugu, Umoghun-Nokhua, Orogho, Urhehue, Evboesi and Evbonogbon communities of Edo State, which have been under alleged frequent invasions by armed herdsmen.

The House of Representatives has just passed this resolution after considering a motion on the matter.

It would be recalled that Fulani herdsmen invaded some communities in Edo state dressed in military uniform.