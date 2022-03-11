Breaking News

Osinbajo arrives venue for coronation ceremony of new Olubadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived the Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the venue of the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

