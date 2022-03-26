Obaseki mourns passing of Former UNIBEN VC, Prof. Alele-Williams

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of renowned mathematician and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor, in a statement, described Prof. Alele-Williams as an Amazon, who tread where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

According to him, It is with a heavy heart that he received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor said Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

He said as the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

The governor commiserated with the Alele-Williams family, praying that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.