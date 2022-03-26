Breaking News

Obaseki mourns passing of Former UNIBEN VC, Prof. Alele-Williams

Governor Obaseki mourns Professor Alele-Williams Professor Grace Alele-Williams and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of renowned mathematician and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor, in a statement, described Prof. Alele-Williams as an Amazon, who tread where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

According to him, It is with a heavy heart that he received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor said Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

He said as the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

The governor commiserated with the Alele-Williams family, praying that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

